Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

