Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,119,446 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPYU opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

