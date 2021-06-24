Mirrored Twitter Price Tops $67.77 on Top Exchanges (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $33.02 million and $279,280.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $67.77 or 0.00193956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 487,267 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

