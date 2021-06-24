Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £995.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

