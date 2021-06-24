Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,829 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

