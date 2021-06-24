Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

