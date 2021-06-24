Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,382 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

