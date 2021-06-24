Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.