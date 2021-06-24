Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

