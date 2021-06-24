Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,123 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.