Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 809 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $12,799,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

