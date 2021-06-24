Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,105,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

