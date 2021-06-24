MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.65

Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $27.20. MMA Capital shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 54,189 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 126.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

