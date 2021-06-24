Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
NYSE:MOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,236. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $850.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.