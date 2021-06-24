Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,236. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $850.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

