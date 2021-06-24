Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Monolith has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.38 or 0.00603026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00077301 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.