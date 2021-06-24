Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.