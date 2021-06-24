Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 449.40 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 440.40 ($5.75). 342,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 553,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.80 ($5.71).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.14.

