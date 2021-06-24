Morgan Stanley Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.