Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 389,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

