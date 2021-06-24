Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

