Morgan Stanley Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $15.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SABR opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,116,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

