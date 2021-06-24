MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.54. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 985 shares.

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

