Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $1,347,870. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

