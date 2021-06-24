MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 5,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,916. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.