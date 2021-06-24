Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,372 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 42,893 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,030,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

