Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

