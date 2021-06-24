Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

