Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

