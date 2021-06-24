Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,440 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.