Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 26,493 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of EnPro Industries worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPO opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

