Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

