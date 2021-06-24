Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.