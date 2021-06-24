Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,045 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Perficient worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

