Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Viasat worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Viasat by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

