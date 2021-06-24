Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,810 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Moelis & Company worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock worth $6,670,376. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.95. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

