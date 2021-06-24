National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $67.83. 2,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $19,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $13,864,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

