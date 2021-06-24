National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NHI opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

