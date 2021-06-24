National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.54

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

