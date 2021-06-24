NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 186,054 shares.The stock last traded at $64.97 and had previously closed at $65.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

