NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 186,054 shares.The stock last traded at $64.97 and had previously closed at $65.46.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
