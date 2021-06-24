Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Neovasc posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,832. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

