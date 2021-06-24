Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Neovasc posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.50 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

