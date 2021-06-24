Netflix’s (NFLX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.12% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $518.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,667. Netflix has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

