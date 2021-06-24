Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $160.10 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,379 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.22% of CenterPoint Energy worth $160,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.