Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 153,339 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $188,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

