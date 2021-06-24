Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 18,761 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 8.51% of NetScout Systems worth $175,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

