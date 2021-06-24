Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 37,752 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $164,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

