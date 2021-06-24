New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 3.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 7,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 548,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,089 shares of company stock valued at $41,031,619 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

