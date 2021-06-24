New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Par Pacific worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 86.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 76,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

