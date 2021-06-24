New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.96 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.