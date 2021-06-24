New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

